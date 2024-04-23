3 Killed, 6 wounded in Tonj East cattle-raiding

At least three people have been killed and six others wounded in a cattle-related violence in Tonj East County of Warrap State.

The state Information Minister told Eye Radio suspected armed men from Rumbek North County attacked a cattle camp in Makuac Payam on Sunday resulting in the fatalities.

William Wol Mayom said the unidentified armed raiders fled with hundreds of heads of cattle.

“On date 21st , Sunday, suspected armed men from Pakam of Rumbek Nort County attacked a cattle camp called Wunliet of Makuac Payam, Tonj East County.

“The raiders from Luanjang raided over 900 hundred heads of cattle, three innocent people killed and six others wounded, this happened last week on Sunday,” he said.



Efforts to contact authorities in lakes State were not immediately successful at the press time.

