23rd April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News | States   |   3 Killed, 6 wounded in Tonj East cattle-raiding

3 Killed, 6 wounded in Tonj East cattle-raiding

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajieng | Published: 2 hours ago

An armed cattle keepers in South Sudan - Courtesy

At least three people have been killed and six others wounded in a cattle-related violence in Tonj East County of Warrap State.

The state Information Minister told Eye Radio suspected armed men from Rumbek North County attacked a cattle camp in Makuac Payam on Sunday resulting in the fatalities.

William Wol Mayom said the unidentified armed raiders fled with hundreds of heads of cattle.

“On date 21st , Sunday,  suspected armed men from Pakam of Rumbek Nort County attacked a cattle camp called Wunliet of Makuac Payam, Tonj East County.

“The raiders from Luanjang raided over 900 hundred heads of cattle, three innocent people killed and six others wounded, this happened last week on Sunday,” he said.

Efforts to contact authorities in lakes State were not immediately successful at the press time.

 

 

 

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Meet Juba’s famed mobile broadcaster Sultan Jambo 1

Meet Juba’s famed mobile broadcaster Sultan Jambo

Published Thursday, April 18, 2024

Govt confirms being sued at EAC court over Kalisto’s detention 2

Govt confirms being sued at EAC court over Kalisto’s detention

Published Friday, April 19, 2024

Govt notified of lawsuit over Kalisto’s forced disappearance 3

Govt notified of lawsuit over Kalisto’s forced disappearance

Published Wednesday, April 17, 2024

S. African company completes aerial survey of Jonglei oil reserve 4

S. African company completes aerial survey of Jonglei oil reserve

Published Monday, April 22, 2024

Central Bank introduces electronic currency auction system 5

Central Bank introduces electronic currency auction system

Published Friday, April 19, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S. Sudan enormous resources is ‘mind-boggling’ -EU Ambassador

Published 13 mins ago

Lokiliri directors working from Juba ordered back to area

Published 1 hour ago

3 Killed, 6 wounded in Tonj East cattle-raiding

Published 2 hours ago

Govt to exempt taxes on ‘genuine’ humanitarian aid providers

Published 3 hours ago

Wau hospital short of drugs after a year without supplies -official

Published 3 hours ago

‘African solutions for African problems’ at work in S. Sudan – Ramaposa

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!