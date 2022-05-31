“Little has changed at cantonment sites,” says CTSAM-VM

31st May 2022
Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 hour ago

Lt. Gen. Asrat Denero, the new Chairperson Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism [CTSAM-VM] - Courtesy

The Ceasefire monitoring body revealed that little has changed at cantonment sites and training centres across the country.

This came after CTSAM-VM teams visited cantonment sites and training centres.

The Ceasefire monitoring body says it has also learned that a graduation plan for the unified forces has been submitted to the National Transitional Committee to expedite the process.

According to CTSAMM, the plan submitted by the Joint Transitional Security Committee was disclosed during a meeting of a technical committee last week.

CTSAMM urges the unity government to expedite arrangements for the graduation and deployment of unified forces.

In his opening remarks during a CTSAM-VM Board Meeting, the Chairperson Lieutenant Gen. Asrat Denero expressed concerns over continued tensions in Unity and the Upper Nile regions.

“CTSAMVM continues to perform its mandate in some very challenging situations in South Sudan. We remain very concerned about reports of continued tensions between the Parties in Unity and Upper Nile States that severely strain the peace process and put the lives of many innocent civilians at risk,” Gen. Denero said.

Gen. Asrat says the ceasefire monitoring body will continue to investigate violations across the country.

“CTSAMVM further investigated these incidents since the last Board meeting and a report is going to be presented. We commend the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity or RTGoNU for establishing a Committee to look into the incidents there and de-escalate tensions,” Gen. Denero said.

CTSAMVM urges the Parties to respect and abide by the permanent ceasefire in the R-ARCSS and refrain from any violence and cease all hostile acts against each other.

31st May 2022

