Parliament to probe Kajo-Keji killings, calls for release of woman, child

The national assembly has approved the formation of a committee to investigate the killings of civilians in Kajo-Keji County of Central Equatoria State, the Speaker has announced.



The august house who condemned the killings of civilians has also demanded for the release of a woman and a child who are still in detention.

Those killed include two teenage cousins Yamba Lominsuk, 18, Justin Lisok Lominsuk, 16, and Yiga Wani, 38.

This occurred when unnamed soldiers searching for the body of their colleague allegedly executed them in cold blood after they volunteered to show them the body of the deceased.

Over the weekend, Kajo-Keji commissioner Kenyi Erasto reported that authorities in the area arrested six soldiers in connection with the killing.

Colonel John Kamilo, the SSPDF commander in Kajo-Keji County confirmed the arrest to Eye Radio this morning, saying the police are investigating the suspects.

However, the parliament today Tuesday resolved to form a committee to investigate the killing in Kiri Boma of Kajo-Keji County.

The speaker of the Parliament, Jemma Nunu Kumba read out the resolutions of the house: “As we agreed that investigation must be done to confirm who is the real culprit, but whoever did it, we condemned it; because it is South Sudanese, whether they are bandits, or they are negative forces in the bush we condemn; until we confirm the real culprit. So still resolution we condemn this. You form a committee to investigate and then the lady and the baby should be released. That is the resolution thank you.”

Abraham Biar, lawmaker representing Jonglei State at the R-TNLA raised a motion for the reconstitution of a committee to investigate the incident.

But the concern was tabled by Mary Puru Michael, an MP representing Kajo-Keji on Monday.

