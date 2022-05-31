31st May 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News | Peace | Politics | States   |   Parliament to probe Kajo-Keji killings, calls for release of woman, child

Parliament to probe Kajo-Keji killings, calls for release of woman, child

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 2 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: Jema Nunu Kumba, the Speaker of the R-TNLA at the 5th governors' forum in Juba - credit | Office of the First Vice President | Nov. 26, 2021

The national assembly has approved the formation of a committee to investigate the killings of civilians in Kajo-Keji County of Central Equatoria State, the Speaker has announced.

The august house who condemned the killings of civilians has also demanded for the release of a woman and a child who are still in detention.

Those killed include two teenage cousins Yamba Lominsuk, 18, Justin Lisok Lominsuk, 16, and Yiga Wani, 38.

This occurred when unnamed soldiers searching for the body of their colleague allegedly executed them in cold blood after they volunteered to show them the body of the deceased.

Over the weekend, Kajo-Keji commissioner Kenyi Erasto reported that authorities in the area arrested six soldiers in connection with the killing.

Colonel John Kamilo, the SSPDF commander in Kajo-Keji County confirmed the arrest to Eye Radio this morning, saying the police are investigating the suspects.

However, the parliament today Tuesday resolved to form a committee to investigate the killing in Kiri Boma of Kajo-Keji County.

The speaker of the Parliament, Jemma Nunu Kumba read out the resolutions of the house: “As we agreed that investigation must be done to confirm who is the real culprit, but whoever did it, we condemned it; because it is South Sudanese, whether they are bandits, or they are negative forces in the bush we condemn; until we confirm the real culprit. So still resolution we condemn this. You form a committee to investigate and then the lady and the baby should be released. That is the resolution thank you.”

Abraham Biar, lawmaker representing Jonglei State at the R-TNLA raised a motion for the reconstitution of a committee to investigate the incident.

But the concern was tabled by Mary Puru Michael, an MP representing Kajo-Keji on Monday.

Popular Stories
15 young South Sudanese win YALI fellowship to the US 1

15 young South Sudanese win YALI fellowship to the US

Published Friday, May 27, 2022

Gov’t identifies poachers who massacred wild animals in Akobo 2

Gov’t identifies poachers who massacred wild animals in Akobo

Published Thursday, May 26, 2022

Pope Francis to visit Goma and Juba IDPs camps 3

Pope Francis to visit Goma and Juba IDPs camps

Published Sunday, May 29, 2022

Sudan-South Sudan river transport reopens after 11 years 4

Sudan-South Sudan river transport reopens after 11 years

Published Sunday, May 29, 2022

Juba thieves steal laptop, hard disk, cash from Catholic Church 5

Juba thieves steal laptop, hard disk, cash from Catholic Church

Published Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

“Little has changed at cantonment sites,” says CTSAM-VM

Published 1 hour ago

Parliament to probe Kajo-Keji killings, calls for release of woman, child

Published 2 hours ago

FAO told to give agricultural tools to farmers as it inaugurates new office

Published 3 hours ago

Tonj South Commissioner suspended for allegedly shooting civilian

Published 3 hours ago

Gov’t summons Akobo youth leader over wild animals killings

Published 4 hours ago

Police investigating soldiers accused of killing civilians in Kajo-Keji

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
31st May 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.