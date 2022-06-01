1st June 2022
Hospital data shows surge of HIV/AIDs among young people

Author: Kafuki Jada | Published: 48 mins ago

An aid worker has warned of a surge of HIV and Aids among young people in South Sudan.

Nunu Diana, who works for Young Positive Change, a national NGO disclosed this during an open youth forum in Juba yesterday.

Dian says the organization has found out this from a data entry at the government hospital in Juba.

She describes the pandemic situation for young people as very bad.

“South Sudan has taken three years without collecting facts and data research on HIV prevalence. We are only working with the data for 2019 and 2020,” said Diana.

“We also have the south Sudan discrimination index and stigma index which actually currently used by all institutions which was launched few weeks back and most of us do not have access to it cause it is still at the high level institution,

“As an organization, we base our activities based on the data driven from the hospital, the situation is very bad for young people.”

HIV is a virus that damages the human immune system.

If untreated, it affects and kills the CD4 cells, which are a type of immune cell called T cell.

The virus sexually transmitted but isn’t transferred in air or water, or through casual contact.

1st June 2022

