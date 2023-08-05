Yakani urges Dr. Bak to toughen financial reforms, fund R-ARCSS

An activist has urged the newly appointed Finance Minister to take bold steps to bring reforms in the sector and ensure the proposed budget for the peace agreement is fully funded.

Mr. Edmund Yakani who is Executive Director of CEPO says Finance Minister Dr Bak Barnaba Chol Bak has a critical role to play in ensuring the country’s transition from violence to peace and political stability.

In a five-point bulletin, Yakani urged Minister, Dr. Barnaba to prioritize the allocation of funds for a peace road map -including the transitional security arrangements and electoral processes.

On the national budget before the national legislature, he called for proper operationalization of the new improved salary scale for civil servants and soldiers.

Yakani also stressed the need for the minister to commit to yet-to-be passed the national budget and exercise regular reporting to the August house as demanded by the financial year 2023/2024 and other legal frameworks.

On financial reforms, he said it is incumbent upon the Minister of Finance to enforce transparency and accountability through the operationalization of Anti-Corruption Commission functions.

“The new Minister of Finance and Planning is required to really take a stronger stand without any form of compromise or fear to deliver the required Financial reforms in all sectors of finance and economy as required by the provisions of chapter 4 of the R-ARCSS,

“The new Minister of Finance and Planning should really take the decision for stopping the wrong practices observed in the Ministry of Finance and Planning where individuals are receiving financial gifts or assistance, and fake business persons access income,”

Yakani warned the Minister against the concern raised by US Ambassador to South Sudan regarding the country’s over-reliance on donors’ support and appealed to him to invest the oil revenue in the agriculture sector to improve food security, and provide social services to the population.”

“CEPO is urging the new minister of finance and planning to really take the alert raised by USA Ambassador to South Sudan recently that the country should stop depending on donors,

“This advice is critical because investing the oil revenue for strengthening the production sector is the strategy to fighting poverty, improving food security, and creating employment opportunities for the population,” he said.

