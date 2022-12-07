Lakes State deploys doctors to investigate alleged measles outbreak in Cueibet

A team of doctors has been deployed to Cueibet County to investigate the alleged measles outbreak, Lakes State Minister of Health has said.



The move comes after a national member of parliament representing the county said four people died after contracting the contagious viral disease.

MP Juol Nhom-Ngek said he had credible reports from county health authorities that 34 people were ailing from the disease which has spread to five of seven Payams in the county.

“I received a report from the hospital in Cueibet that the issue (measles) has widely spread and has affected five payams out of seven,” the MP told Eye Radio.

“They say the disease was first detected on September 18, 2022, which they consider to be EPI 37th week and it has continued up to know which is the 48th EPI week. [According to the hospital],

“The people who are on watch list, who have the symptoms have been confirmed by laboratory test to be 34 but seven cases have so far been confirmed to be measles and 4 people have already died of the disease.”

For his part, the state Minister of Health Dr. Jacob Akuochpiir Achuoth says officials have been sent to the county to determine whether measles has broken out there.

“We are still investigating; our team is on the ground once we are finished, we will brief the media but for now are still investigating,” said Dr. Akuochpiir.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), measles is a highly contagious viral disease which attacks the respiratory system and is spread through direct contact and through the air.

Last month, health officials in Unity State – which neighbors Lakes State to the north – declared a measles outbreak after 51 cases were confirmed in Rubkona County.