SPLM endorses Kiir for 2025 elections, says Dr. Garang ‘entrusted’ nation to him

The SPLM on Tuesday endorsed President Salva Kiir as the party’s chairperson and the flag bearer for the upcoming general election in 2025, saying that Dr. John Garang had “entrusted” the nation to him.



This comes after the 126 council members amended the party’s constitution on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

The National Liberation Council (NLC), the highest party organ of the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) has also endorsed Salva Kiir’s deputies and Secretary-General.

In his closing remarks at the SPLM National Liberation Council, the newly elected SPLM’s 2nd deputy chairperson, Daniel Awet Akot says the late Dr. John Garang predicted to party members in Rumbek that Comrade Salva Kiir would lead South Sudanese to independence.

“He [Kiir] has gone through all of the hurdles, and this time, we are going to give him a “big thank you” for him to know that he was left alone in order to lead us,” said Awet.

“The same way the late Dr. John Garang showed the full hand pointing at him [Kiir] and said: “This man [Kiir] will bring you out” and he brought us out. So, let’s keep his [Dr. John] word always. He made it with all his heart., and that is why he is alive, and he continued to live,

“The choice of a leader is our choice that we have repeated now, same as our real Doctor who passed away mysteriously,

“Comrade chairman, we are with you [Kiir], the same mentality we had last time will continue so that you finish the next round and set the nation in the right direction.”

The constitution empowered the party’s chairperson to appoint three deputies, a secretary general and two deputies.

At the event, Dr. James Wani Igga emerged as the First Deputy Chair, Daniel Awet Akot as the Second Deputy, and Kuol Manyang Juuk as the third deputy.

The national liberation council confirmed Peter Lam both as the SPLM Secretary General.

While appointing Akol Paul Khordit as the first deputy secretary general for political affairs, mobilization, and organization and Tulio Odongi, as the deputy secretary general for administration and finance.

The party has also added 16 new members to the political bureau and replaced those who passed on, defected, or were incapacitated.

“The NLC endorses the SPLM chairperson, comrade general Salva Kiir Mayardit as the flag bearer of the party in the coming general elections and convention,” Dr. John Gai Yoh, an SPLM member, read out the resolutions of the National Liberation Council meeting in Juba.

“In attendance of NLC 126 members, the NLC meeting empowers the party’s chairperson to appoint three deputies of the chairperson, the secretary general, and two deputies respectively,

“The political bureau empowered the SPLM chairperson based on the SPLM constitution, article five as amended to replace some political bureau members who passed on, defected, and appointed additional 16 new members to complete the number to 35 members,

“The NLC unanimously endorse replacement and the nominees of the chairperson.”

Dr. John Gai also said the SPLM National Liberation Council passed the amendments, the party’s code of conduct and disciplinary procedures, and the financial rules and regulations.

With the amendment of the party constitution, he said the Arusha agreement for the reunification of the SPLM is now fully implemented and completed.

SPLM is the main political party in the country.

It was initially founded as the political wing of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in 1983.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter