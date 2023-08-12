Lafon: Chief arrested after killing two over adultery case

A local chief in Eastern Equatoria State was apprehended on Thursday after he allegedly shot dead two people over an adultery case involving his wife.



The victims are cousins and one of them is a former chief, whom the suspect had succeeded.

According to Elia John, the Executive Director of the Imehejek area, the incident started after the alleged perpetrator, Chief James Lodiong found a gun that he recognized as owned by one Alfred Ogute.

Ogute is said to be a relative of the victims.

Lodiong then interrogated his wife, who repeatedly denied committing adultery. But he took up the case to a traditional court to have the wife’s suspected lover prosecuted.

However, Mr Ogute (suspect) failed to appear before the traditional court, leading to a bitter argument between the suspected killer and two cousins of the suspected adulterer.

This prompted the furious husband to get his gun and shot dead the two relatives of Ogute on Sunday afternoon.

“He (Lodiong) suspects the brother of the deceased of having an affair with his wife. So, in the process of getting the adultery fine from the brother of the deceased, they had an argument over the issue,” Elia narrated to Eye Radio.

“The chief thought the two brothers are threatening him in order to recuse their accused brother then that ugly incident happened.”

The deceased were identified as Daniel Lofore the former Payam Chief of Longiro and his cousin brother Abago Owata.

Executive Director Elia said the suspect and the wife were both arrested and taken to Torit on August 10.

The motive for the killing is still unclear.

But the local official says the suspected killer holds grudges against one of the victims, whom he suspected to have slept with the same wife last year.

On his part, Lafon Commissioner Okach Mangisto Agueri confirmed the incident.

He appeals for calm among those involved in the conflict situation.

“If we disagree, let us dialogue and get the way forward rather than picking a gun and killing one another. We don’t need to hear that. It is unbecoming and unacceptable,” he appealed.

“Generally, to the entire community of Imehejek Administrative Area, I pass my condolences and they should remain calm until the truth is found. The motive behind killing the two brothers. This is my message.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



After 4 months, Sudan war stalemated and plagued by abuses Previous Post