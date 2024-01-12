Lady Kola introduces lover, warns DJ Cent to ‘control your mouth’

Lady Kola warned her close friend and fellow singer DJ Cent Mr. No Rest to “control your mouth” over her newfound relationship as she introduces boyfriend Cherry Long, on Friday.

Kola took to Facebook to inform her fans about the exciting moment while her musician lover also posted about the romance.

Shortly after she broke the news, Dj Cent, the rumored former Kola’s boyfriend took to his social media to express his happiness for the couple.

“Congratulations to Mr. Man for winning the heart of Lady Kola. I wish both of you the best, I have some property let someone go to my place to collect. I am happy for you my people,” Cent said.

The post was not received well by Lady Kola, who then hit back at Cent, warning the Afrobeat star to control himself if he does not want to end up in prison.

“DJ Cent control your mouth otherwise you will end up in prison this is no longer a joke. I’m just warning you as a friend for the best of our friendship.”

Lady Kola and Dj Cent have been longtime friends and are usually seen dissing each other on through social media posts.

