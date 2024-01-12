12th January 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Entertainment | News   |   Lady Kola introduces lover, warns DJ Cent to ‘control your mouth’

Lady Kola introduces lover, warns DJ Cent to ‘control your mouth’

Author: Kafuki Jada | Published: 48 mins ago

Singer Lady Kola. (Photo: Lady Kola/Facebook)

Lady Kola warned her close friend and fellow singer DJ Cent Mr. No Rest to “control your mouth” over her newfound relationship as she introduces boyfriend Cherry Long, on Friday.

Kola took to Facebook to inform her fans about the exciting moment while her musician lover also posted about the romance.

Shortly after she broke the news, Dj Cent, the rumored former Kola’s boyfriend took to his social media to express his happiness for the couple.

“Congratulations to Mr. Man for winning the heart of Lady Kola. I wish both of you the best, I have some property let someone go to my place to collect. I am happy for you my people,” Cent said.

The post was not received well by Lady Kola, who then hit back at Cent, warning the Afrobeat star to control himself if he does not want to end up in prison.

“DJ Cent control your mouth otherwise you will end up in prison this is no longer a joke. I’m just warning you as a friend for the best of our friendship.”

Lady Kola and Dj Cent have been longtime friends and are usually seen dissing each other on through social media posts.

 

 

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
What Gatdor Gai, exceptional South Sudanese in 2023 KCSE results dreams of 1

What Gatdor Gai, exceptional South Sudanese in 2023 KCSE results dreams of

Published Wednesday, January 10, 2024

South Sudan consumes counterfeit drugs banned across Africa – pharmacist 2

South Sudan consumes counterfeit drugs banned across Africa – pharmacist

Published Monday, January 8, 2024

Several S. Sudanese students shine 2023 KCSE Exams 3

Several S. Sudanese students shine 2023 KCSE Exams

Published Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Gov’t launches 35 km road construction in Juba worth $35M 4

Gov’t launches 35 km road construction in Juba worth $35M

Published Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Bilpam: Over 300 firearms including machineguns seized in Gondokoro 5

Bilpam: Over 300 firearms including machineguns seized in Gondokoro

Published Sunday, January 7, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

EAC partner states urged to embrace peaceful resolution of disputes

Published 22 mins ago

Kiir orders end to Bahr el Ghazal inter-communal conflicts

Published 31 mins ago

Lady Kola introduces lover, warns DJ Cent to ‘control your mouth’

Published 48 mins ago

DJ Cent cries out over low music stream, blames it on free mode users

Published 1 hour ago

AU experts expected in South Sudan to support elections process

Published 2 hours ago

Oil prices surge on Red Sea escalation

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th January 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!