DJ Cent cries out over low music stream, blames it on free mode users

Singer DJ Cent Mr. No Rest has lamented what he termed as a lack of music streaming by South Sudanese online users, a situation that he blames on widespread use of free mode by those who cannot afford internet bundles.

DJ Cent whose YouTube channel has over 6,700 subscribers and 100 music videos decried poor music viewership which denies him and fellow artists the chance to generate revenue from online platforms.

“According to my research on why our South Sudan music don’t get good views on YouTube, the answer I got is Yes. Most of the music fans in your country are using FREE MODE,” he concluded.

Free mode is a feature introduced by MTN South Sudan to help subscribers unable to afford internet bundles to access some Meta platforms, but without being able to view pictures.

The singer further said he only sees traffic on his YouTube account on Sundays when telecommunication network MTN awards free 150 Megabytes to users.

“That’s why guys can’t get enough streams, And few of them only stream music on Sundays for some hours. To my fellow Entertainers we need to come up with the solution to this matter before time.”