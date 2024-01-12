12th January 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Entertainment | Music | News   |   DJ Cent cries out over low music stream, blames it on free mode users

DJ Cent cries out over low music stream, blames it on free mode users

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago

DJ Cent speaks on Eye Radio's Weekend Show. | Photo: Lou Nelson

Singer DJ Cent Mr. No Rest has lamented what he termed as a lack of music streaming by South Sudanese online users, a situation that he blames on widespread use of free mode by those who cannot afford internet bundles.

DJ Cent whose YouTube channel has over 6,700 subscribers and 100 music videos decried poor music viewership which denies him and fellow artists the chance to generate revenue from online platforms.

“According to my research on why our South Sudan music don’t get good views on YouTube, the answer I got is Yes. Most of the music fans in your country are using FREE MODE,” he concluded.

Free mode is a feature introduced by MTN South Sudan to help subscribers unable to afford internet bundles to access some Meta platforms, but without being able to view pictures.

The singer further said he only sees traffic on his YouTube account on Sundays when telecommunication network MTN awards free 150 Megabytes to users.

“That’s why guys can’t get enough streams, And few of them only stream music on Sundays for some hours. To my fellow Entertainers we need to come up with the solution to this matter before time.”

 

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
What Gatdor Gai, exceptional South Sudanese in 2023 KCSE results dreams of 1

What Gatdor Gai, exceptional South Sudanese in 2023 KCSE results dreams of

Published Wednesday, January 10, 2024

South Sudan consumes counterfeit drugs banned across Africa – pharmacist 2

South Sudan consumes counterfeit drugs banned across Africa – pharmacist

Published Monday, January 8, 2024

Several S. Sudanese students shine 2023 KCSE Exams 3

Several S. Sudanese students shine 2023 KCSE Exams

Published Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Gov’t launches 35 km road construction in Juba worth $35M 4

Gov’t launches 35 km road construction in Juba worth $35M

Published Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Bilpam: Over 300 firearms including machineguns seized in Gondokoro 5

Bilpam: Over 300 firearms including machineguns seized in Gondokoro

Published Sunday, January 7, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

EAC partner states urged to embrace peaceful resolution of disputes

Published 21 mins ago

Kiir orders end to Bahr el Ghazal inter-communal conflicts

Published 31 mins ago

Lady Kola introduces lover, warns DJ Cent to ‘control your mouth’

Published 47 mins ago

DJ Cent cries out over low music stream, blames it on free mode users

Published 1 hour ago

AU experts expected in South Sudan to support elections process

Published 2 hours ago

Oil prices surge on Red Sea escalation

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th January 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!