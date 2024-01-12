12th January 2024
Kiir orders end to Bahr el Ghazal inter-communal conflicts

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 31 mins ago

President Salva Kiir - Credit: Office of the President

President Salva Kiir on Thursday conducted a high-level meeting to address the recent escalating communal tensions and deadly conflicts in the greater Bahr El Ghazal region, his office has said.

Kiir condemned the violence particularly between the communities of Abyei, Twic, Apuk of Warrap State, and Marial Wau of Western Bahr el Ghazal State.

The meeting was attended by several top officials including security chiefs and governors of Bahr el Ghazal region and that of neighboring Unity State.

The head of state reportedly directed the Chief Administrator of Abyei, Governors of Warrap and Western Bahr El Ghazal States “to immediately de-escalate tensions and engage relevant stakeholders to restore peace between the concerned communities.”

The Minister of Presidential Affairs, Bangasi Joseph Bagasoro, reportedly highlighted the “unanimous” call for an immediate end to hostilities and deployment of security forces to facilitate the free movement of people, goods, and services in the affected areas.

The Minister further revealed that a comprehensive document outlining the full resolutions of the meeting will be provided to the relevant institutions for implementation.

Renewed border-related conflicts between Warrap and Abyei Administrative Area has since claimed dozens of lives – the latest of which was the killing of Abyei Deputy Chief Administrator Noon Deng Nyok in an ambush on New Year’s Eve.

On the other hand, violence, also triggered by border dispute has also rocked the border areas between Warrap and Western Bahr el Ghazal State.

 

12th January 2024

