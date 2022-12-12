Kuel Aguer: I will keep fighting for freedom and democracy

Freed former Governor of Northern Bahr el Gazal State has vowed to continue “fighting for peace, freedom and democracy”, after he was cleared of all charges on Friday, December 9.

In a speech to the press upon his release, Kuel Aguer Kuel said he will continue to exercise his citizenry rights, as provided in article 46 of the 2011 transitional constitution.

“It’s duty of any citizen of South Sudan to raise his voice according to article 46 the transitional constitution. I have the responsibility to fight for freedom peace democracy and unity,” he said.

“This is what I am calling for. I shall continue to call for justice and equality. We liberated South Sudan, so that no one is a second-class citizen, and nobody is a follower.”

Aguer was arrested on August 3rd, 2021 after he signed a document linked to the online protest movement – the People’s Coalition for Civil Action.

He was accused along with six others including activists Wani Michael, Jame David Kolok, Rajab Mohandis, Manasseh Mathiang, Daniel Makau, and Abraham Awolich. Most of them have since fled the country.

A special court in Juba started the trial of Aguer in early October 2022.

He was indicted on charges of subverting constitutional government, attempting to overthrow the government by unconstitutional mean and causing disaffection among security forces.

After two months of trial sessions, Kuel Aguer was finally released from prison on Friday, after the court had his case dismissed due to lack of evidence.

Addressing the media outside a courtroom in Juba, he reiterated his innocence and thanked the court for “acting with integrity.”

“I will appreciate the judiciary continuing with this spirit because if people try to oppress others the law must prevail.”

Aguer appealed to the government to prioritize the welfare of its citizens.

The special court panel is presided by Judge, Samaya Mohamed Saleh.

