Kiir wishes Christians warmest Easter, pledges to address inflation

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 1 hour ago

President Kiir | File

President Salva kiir has reiterated the government’s commitment to look for better ways to improve the lives of the citizens while wishing Christians warmest Easter.

In his Easter message yesterday, Kiir expressed his warmest Easter wishes to all Christians in and outside the country.

But, he said, this year’s Easter “is particularly significant because of the enormity of the socio-economic, security and development challenges the country is facing.

The Head of State said, many citizens have lost hope because of these challenges

However, he reiterated his government’s commitment to look for better ways to improve the lives of South Sudanese, young and old.

Kiir said he directed the economic cluster to adapt appropriate remedies to address the inflation.

In the meantime, he urged every citizen to inspire one another to live in peace and harmony, and help the refugees as well as South Sudan Families who are struggling to make a living in the very difficult time.

 

