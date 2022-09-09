9th September 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Kiir orders fresh inquiry into Unity State violence

Kiir orders fresh inquiry into Unity State violence

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 46 mins ago

President Salva Kiir - June 22, 2022. Photo credit: PPU

President Salva Kiir has ordered investigations into extrajudicial killings, rape and destruction of civilian property in Mayom County and southern Unity State.

In a republican order issued on Thursday, Kiir formed an ad hoc committee headed by Sarafino Simon Mizan – Senior Legal Counsel at the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

Mizan’s committee is tasked with finding the root cause of an enduring insecurity in the oil-rich state.

Other members of the committee are Major General Henry Lam Juach, Major General Abun Stephen Thiongkol, Judge Advocate Aguer Chol Aguer and Major Sebit Mahmud.

President Kiir’s decision to appoint the investigation team comes amid a damning UN report, implicating the national army SSPDF, allied militia and elements of the SPLA-IO committing atrocities in the southern part of the state.

UN indicated this week, that the armed actors were involved in the killing of 170 people, and raping of 131 women and girls in Leer, Mayendit and Koch counties between February and May this year.

Army Spokesperson General Lul Ruai reputed the report of SSPDF involvement in the killing and raping of civilians.

The newly appointed investigation committee will also look into a wave of insecurities Mayom County, North of the oil-rich state.

Last month, four officers allied to renegade leader of South Sudan People’s Movement/ Army (SSPM/A), were summarily executed days after they were deported from Sudan.

The executions on 7 August, were allegedly in response to a 22 July attack by the SSPM/A on Mayom County headquarters, which killed the commissioner along with a dozen others.

Commissioner Chuol Gatluak Manime, brother to Kiir’s Security Advisor Tut Gatluak Manime was killed during an early morning attack on his headquarters.

Two days into the attack which haunted the state and received condemnations, another deadly ambush on a military convoy along the Warrap – Unity State border left 19 people dead.

The insurgencies by Buay’s opposition group prompted the SSPDF to declare “full-scale operation to crackdown on the forces of Stephen Buay Rolnyang.”

Army Spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang told the media in July that SSPDF raided positions of Buay’s opposition group in Mayom County, killing 65 of their fighters.

But President Salva Kiir has made several appeals to the holdout armed groups to lay down their weapons and “return home.”

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SEC exams result out: Jonglei dominates top 10 1

SEC exams result out: Jonglei dominates top 10

Published Saturday, September 3, 2022

4 arrested for stealing $400K from S. Sudanese family in Kampala 2

4 arrested for stealing $400K from S. Sudanese family in Kampala

Published Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Kiir in Bor to commission John Garang Univ. complexes 3

Kiir in Bor to commission John Garang Univ. complexes

Published Thursday, September 8, 2022

‘Am very much alive’, Olony’s deputy dismisses death rumors 4

‘Am very much alive’, Olony’s deputy dismisses death rumors

Published Monday, September 5, 2022

South Sudan ranked 2nd in FIBA African Qualifiers 5

South Sudan ranked 2nd in FIBA African Qualifiers

Published Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

New malaria vaccine is world-changing, say scientists

Published 22 mins ago

Kiir orders fresh inquiry into Unity State violence

Published 46 mins ago

Parliament to summon NCA over 100% mobile data increment

Published 2 hours ago

Kate Crawford becomes new USAID mission director for South Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

Death toll in Panyikang attack rises to 17

Published 4 hours ago

Governor Aleu suspends third official in four months

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th September 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.