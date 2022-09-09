Parliament to summon NCA over 100% mobile data increment

The national legislature is planning to summon the Director General of National Communication Authority over increment of mobile data tariffs by 100 percent.

On Thursday, Director General of the NCA, said the tariff rates of 1 US dollar for mobile network operators will be adjusted to the current central bank rate of 600 pounds.

Napoleon Adok Gai said the NCA’s attempt to control the current exchange rate at 300 pounds for mobile network operators is unsustainable.

In response, John Agany, the Information Chairperson at the national parliament said the Communication Authority acted unilaterally to increase data tariffs.

Agany told Eye Radio on Friday that the institution’s Director-General Napoleon Adok will appear before the parliament soon.

“Of course am going to call them to inform us officially why they have taken that gasped decision, I will keep informing and when I get the information I will give it to you,” he said.

But according to Napoleon, the body is guaranteed the right to increase the tariffs, in accordance with section 63 of the authority’s act of 2012, ensuring that communication services are affordable.

Previously, one US dollar tariff rate for mobile network operators was equivalent to 300 pounds.

The 100 percent increment, which will take effect next week, means that a minute of telephone call will take double the initial amount of airtime.

The regulation will stay on for the next three months, unless otherwise the inflation subsides.

NCA boss Adok argued that the new adjustment is intended to gradually take the exchange rate for telecommunication tariffs at the same level with that of the bank of South Sudan, which has been holding at a base rate of 600 pounds.

Agany acknowledged that it’s mandate of the National Communication Authority to increase and decrease the tariffs but in consultation with the parliament.

“Yes, they are mandated to do it, because they are regulatory body and they are responsible for the tariff to be increased or decreased. It is their responsibility but with the consultations of the ministry of information.”

In 2019, the telecommunications agency increased call tariffs by 40 percent due inflation and the falling exchange rate of the South Sudanese pound.

There are three cell companies in South Sudan, Kuwaiti Zain and South African MTN and Digital owned by South Sudanese.





