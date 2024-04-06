Kiir jets to Kigali, Rwanda to attend 1994 Genocide Anniversary

President Salva Kiir and Chairperson of the East African Community on Saturday afternoon traveled to the Rwandan capital, Kigali to attend the commemoration of 30th Anniversary of the Rwandan genocide due Sunday.

April 7, is annually marked as the Rwandan genocide, where 500,000 to one million Rwandan lives were taken in a 100-day mass killing campaign directed at Rwanda’s minority Tutsi community.

South Sudan is estimated to have lost more than 400,00 lives during the 2013-2016 violent conflicts.

According to the Presidential Affairs Minister, the head of EAC, ” is expected to meet his Rwandan Counterpart Paul Kagame and other leaders to discuss ways to promote peace and reconciliation in the region as well as the need for ongoing efforts to prevent such atrocities from happening anywhere in Africa.”

Kiir “was seen off at Juba International Airport by First Vice President Dr Riek Machar Teny and other senior government official,” according to his press office.