Kiir fires Jonglei deputy governor, appoints Red Army veteran, Akech Dengdit

President Salva Kiir has relieved the deputy governor of Jonglei State Antipas Nyok, replaced him with a red army veteran, Jacob Akech Dengdit

The decree read out by the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) did not cite any reason behind the sacking of the second most powerful person in Jonglei state.

However, differences between Nyok and opposition-nominated governor Denay Chagor have been making headlines in the media as Nyok has reportedly refused to cooperate with his boss.

Governor Chagor was appointed in the SSOA ticket whereas Nyok came in SPLM-IG ticket.

The working relations between the two kept deteriorating since.

There have been several incidents in the state that show that Chagor and Nyok can’t work as a team.

One of the incidents happened last month, when the Governor and his deputy were divided over a crackdown on the dress code in Bor town.

This came after young girls and women have come out to accuse the head of joint operations, Brigadier General Ajak Ayuen, of allegedly harassing and intimidating them over what they call “indecent dressing” in Bor Town.

In an interview with Africa54 during his recent visit to the United States of America, Governor Denay stated that he did not give the state orders for women and young girls to be harassed and intimidated.

He says the operation has been stopped and has ordered for immediate investigation to those officers involved, held accountable and punished.

Contrary to the governor’s claim, the deputy governor of Jonglei State, Antipas Nyok Kucha, says the entire government is aware of the ongoing crackdown in the state.

“Yes, he [Governor Denay] is aware. The entire government is aware of it, not the governor only, the security committee is chaired by the governor but if he’s not there then it’s chaired by myself,” the deputy governor of Jonglei state told Eye Radio.

The latest incident was a row at a wrestling tournament, when Nyok canceled the games over the recent Mugali killing.

This prompted the governor to nullify the cancellation and greenlight the event to go ahead.

Last year, President Kiir warned all state executives against infightings, which he thought were distracting and obstructing the state governments from engaging in development activities.

“This letter calls upon all members of the state executives to work together as one team to implement the peace agreement and to deliver services you are able to afford to our people,” writes President Salva Kiir in a letter dated April 12, 2021.

“You must operate as members of one government, respect yourselves and protocols irrespective of your political affiliation.”

In a statement seen by Eye Radio on Thursday, the former deputy governor welcomed his dismissal and congratulated President Kiir for appointing and relieving him.

“I would like to thank and congratulate our president and the SPLM chairman Cde Salva Kiir Mayardit first, for the trust he bestowed up on me by appointing me as the SPLM Chairman and deputy governor of Jonglei State in Feb. 2021, and secondly for a timely relieving me from my position as a deputy governor and the Chairman of SPLM in the state,” Antipas wrote.

Jonglei is not the first state where a governor and his deputy couldn’t work as a team together.

In July, last year, President Kiir had to fire the deputy governor of Western Bahr el ghazal state Angelo Taban Biajo over lack of teamwork with his boss, Governor Sarah Cleto.

In Western Equatoria state, there has been a growing tension between the governor Alfred Futuyo and his deputy Dr. Kennedy Gaaniko.

The current power set up in the revitalized government of national unity, is in line with the September 2018 peace agreement, under the power-sharing deal.

The deal mandates the parties to work in a “collegial manner” during the transitional period – which will come to an end next year.

