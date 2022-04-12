Governor Denay and deputy divided over dress code crackdown in Bor

The Governor of Jonglei State and his deputy are divided over a crackdown on the dress code in Bor town.



In recent months, young girls and women have come out to accuse the head of joint operations, Brigadier General Ajak Ayuen, of allegedly harassing and intimidating them over what they call “indecent dressing” in Bor Town.

Young girls and women are stopped on the way and forced to remove anything that the security forces consider unappropriated.

To a larger extent, women are forced to sit on the ground and have indecent clothes removed and thrown away or burnt.

The behavior which members of the public have come out to condemn calling it uncouth, uncivilized and barbaric action has angered many on social media.

In an interview with Africa54 during his recent visit to the United States of America, Governor Denay stated that he did not give the state orders for women and young girls to be harassed and intimidated.

He says the operation has been stopped and has ordered for immediate investigation to those officers involved, held accountable and punished.

“Personally, I did not give those orders. When I heard what was going on and that is when I was on my way here [Washington DC – USA], I immediately called those who were doing that and it has been stopped,” Governor Denay told Africa54 on Monday.

“Investigation will be launched to make sure that those officers who got involved in doing that will be held accountable.”

Contrary to the governor’s claim, the deputy governor of Jonglei State, Antipas Nyok Kucha, says the entire government is aware of the ongoing crackdown in the state.

“Yes, he [Governor Denay] is aware. The entire government is aware of it, not the governor only, the security committee is chaired by the governor but if he’s not there then it’s chaired by myself,” the deputy governor of Jonglei state told Eye Radio.

“He [the governor] is aware of the entire operation. It is true that he is not aware of this ladies incident but he [Governor Denay] is aware of the crackdown.”

Last week, an MP representing Twic East County of Jonglei State called on the Inspector General of the Police, to investigate Brigadier General Ajak Ayuen, the head of joint operations in Bor town, for allegedly harassing women over a dress code.