Aweil mother arrested for allegedly drowning 3 children in river

Police in Northern Bahr-El-Ghazal state have arrested a mother for allegedly drowning three of her children in a river.

According to the state police spokesperson, Guot Guot, the incident happened at 6:30 in Mobil- Tokiep village Wednesday morning.

Agout says 28 -year-old Awut Leek Yoor, reportedly took her four children and submerged them in a river.

“It happened this morning [Wednesday] around six thirty in the morning at Mobil- Tokyiep village in Aweil East County. A lady called Awut Leek, 28, murdered her three children; 2 boys and one girl who was still breast feeding.”

“The deceased are, Yal Malal Lual, 5; Lual Malal Laul, 3 and Agol Malal Laul still breastfeeding.

But the eldest child managed to escape and reported the incident to the police.

“The fourth child who would be among them, managed to escape and report to police what his mother did.”

Suspect Yoor is being held in custody for the alleged crime, pending police investigation.

Guot Guot Akol, North Bahr-el-Ghazal police spokesperson, narrates the incident to Eye Radio about what happened this afternoon.

The motive of the woman drowning her blood is unclear.

