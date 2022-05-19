5 people killed in Warrap road ambush, says lawmaker

Five people including a pregnant woman and a lactating mother traveling via Twic of Warrap State have been killed in a road ambush by unknown gunmen, the lawmaker has said.



Stephen Bol, a member of the national parliament representing Mayom County of Unity State stated that a civilian convoy headed for Unity State came under attack on the outskirts of Turalei town on Tuesday evening.

The lawmaker also said 30 survivors of the attack escaped to Mayom on foot, and two others are still missing.

“Three pickup convoys left Juba on Monday and spent one night in Western Bahr El Ghazal State capital Wau. On Tuesday morning, they left Wau for Warrap, possibly to Mayom. When they reached Aweng Payam of Turalei, they were surprisingly ambushed ,” Hon. Bol told Eye Radio on Thursday.

“Five people were killed, one lactating mother with her baby boy and then a pregnant woman was also killed plus the driver and the bodyguard of the commissioner,

“This is how the incident happened and it happened in the presence of the authorities. I condemn the incident and my message is that the government should expedite the implementation of chapter two of the agreement, so that such incidents cannot happen again.”

Bol said it is the third time such an incident occurred at the Warrap – Unity State border this year.

However, several phone calls to the Commissioner of Twic and Minister of Information in Warrap State went unanswered.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter