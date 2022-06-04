4th June 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Politics   |   Kiir cancels appointment of officials before their oath

Kiir cancels appointment of officials before their oath

Authors: Obaj Okuj | Chany Ninrew | | Published: 17 mins ago

President Salva Kiir - CREDIT | Office of the President | Nov. 29, 2021

President Salva Kiir has on Friday night revoked the appointment of two senior state and administrative areas officials, barely two weeks after their appointment.

In a presidential decree read out on the State broadcaster – SSBC last evening, Kiir reversed the appointment of the Deputy Governor of Upper Nile State and the Chief of Ruweng Administrative Area.

Newly appointed Ruweng Chief Mr. Tiop Monyluak, who was decreed in late last month, has seen his appointment revoked before he could take the oath.

On 20 May, Kiir fired Peter Dau Chopkuer and appointed Monyluak as the new Chief of Ruweng Administrative Area.

On Friday, the president overturned the appointment of Monyluak , replacing him with Wieu Mialek, who is now pending swearing in as the chief administrator of the border area of Ruweng.

In a separate decree, President Kiir also nullified the appointment of Dak Tap Chuol as the Deputy governor of Upper Nile, and instead appointed Ayong Awer Lual as a replacement.

Tiop Monyluak and Dak Tap Chuol were appointed late last month, and they will now see the exit door.

No reason was provided for the invalidation of their appointments.

 

 

Popular Stories
Pope Francis to visit Goma and Juba IDPs camps 1

Pope Francis to visit Goma and Juba IDPs camps

Published Sunday, May 29, 2022

Sudan-South Sudan river transport reopens after 11 years 2

Sudan-South Sudan river transport reopens after 11 years

Published Sunday, May 29, 2022

Late Gen. Bol Madut children beg Kiir for food, shelter at orphanage 3

Late Gen. Bol Madut children beg Kiir for food, shelter at orphanage

Published Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Uganda closes major exports market as global food crisis deepens 4

Uganda closes major exports market as global food crisis deepens

Published Friday, June 3, 2022

39,000 young people infected with HIV in 3 years – MoH 5

39,000 young people infected with HIV in 3 years – MoH

Published Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir cancels appointment of officials before their oath

Published 17 mins ago

Three bandits gunned down along Yei-Kaya road

Published 3 hours ago

Russia reportedly ready to release Ukrainian exports to Africa

Published 13 hours ago

Cabinet tops budget to 1.3 trillion pounds, considers new salary structure

Published 16 hours ago

Govt receives Egyptian dredging machines to clear Nile tributaries

Published 18 hours ago

Interview: US explains why is against lifting South Sudan’s arms embargo

Published 18 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th June 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.