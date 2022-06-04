Kiir cancels appointment of officials before their oath

President Salva Kiir has on Friday night revoked the appointment of two senior state and administrative areas officials, barely two weeks after their appointment.

In a presidential decree read out on the State broadcaster – SSBC last evening, Kiir reversed the appointment of the Deputy Governor of Upper Nile State and the Chief of Ruweng Administrative Area.

Newly appointed Ruweng Chief Mr. Tiop Monyluak, who was decreed in late last month, has seen his appointment revoked before he could take the oath.

On 20 May, Kiir fired Peter Dau Chopkuer and appointed Monyluak as the new Chief of Ruweng Administrative Area.

On Friday, the president overturned the appointment of Monyluak , replacing him with Wieu Mialek, who is now pending swearing in as the chief administrator of the border area of Ruweng.

In a separate decree, President Kiir also nullified the appointment of Dak Tap Chuol as the Deputy governor of Upper Nile, and instead appointed Ayong Awer Lual as a replacement.

Tiop Monyluak and Dak Tap Chuol were appointed late last month, and they will now see the exit door.

No reason was provided for the invalidation of their appointments.

