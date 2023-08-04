Kiir appoints Baak Barnaba to replaced sacked Dier Tong

President Salva Kiir has appointed Dr. Baak Barnaba Chol Baak as the new Minister of Finance replacing Dr. Dier Tong Ngor, in a presidential decree on Thursday evening.



Dier Tong was appointed on August 4, 2023, in the place of Agak Acuil Lual who was similarly fired along with former Central Bank Governor Moses Makur Deng.

Meanwhile, the new Finance Minister holds an MBA and a Doctorate in Business Administration from the University of Buckingham and the United States International University respectively.

Dr. Baak is an expert in finance and banking with over ten years of experience in both South Sudan and the East African region.

He is also an Adjunct Assistant Professor at the University of Juba, where he has been lecturing undergraduate and graduate courses in finance, banking, entrepreneurship, and business courses since March 2019.

From May 2008 to Jul 2012, he was the Controller of Accounts at Experts Solutions Limited, an international private enterprise.

Bak was also the Co-Founder of Mama Rebecca Charity Schools from April 2004 to January 2007.

