Acting Juba mayor bans dumping of waste on roads

The Acting Mayor of Juba City has issued a local order prohibiting the dumping of waste along roads to curb garbage menace in the capital.

Emmanuel Khamis Richard directs blocks, quarter councils, and security operatives within the municipality to enforce the prohibition.

The local order will levy unspecified fines on businesses and residents caught or found to be dumping waste and garbage along roads.

Acting Mayor Khamis has also ordered the quarter councils to identify and establish garbage assembly and collection sites within seven days.

Khamis further calls on all businesses and residents to gather their garbage and waste within their premises and report to the quarter council for transport arrangements.

Martin Simon Wani, the Chief Exceptive Officer of the Juba City Council, said the public order units will be established at the quarter council level to enforce the order.

“In Juba, people are dumping waste along the main road, this itself is not good, that’s why now his worship the acting mayor of Juba City Council has issued an order prohibiting dumbing of the waste along the main road,” Wani said.

“The block directors and chairpersons of the quarter council have been directed to identify the garbage collections point in these residential areas, which means the block directors have to coordinate and at least identify a place for dumping the waste within the residential areas.”

“So that the garbage collectors can come and collect the garbage from this place instead of bringing everything in the main road, this is wrong, if you find doing this, we have already deployed security organs around Juba, the person will be fined, you will fined according to our bylaws.”

