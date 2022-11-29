29th November 2022
Kenya hit by free condom shortage ahead of Christmas festivities

Author: Staff Writter | Published: 9 hours ago

Condoms on a pocket - (Photo: Courtesy).

A civil society group in Kenya has raised concerns on a looming condom shortage across the country ahead of the Christmas festive season.

Dr. Samuel Kinyanjui, the Director for AIDS Healthcare Foundation said in a press briefing that counties affected most by the shortage are Nairobi and Nakuru.

The lobby group said Kenyans are at risk of contracting HIV and STIs if the government does not come up with immediate solution.

He is quoted by the Nation newspaper as saying there are only empty condom dispensers across the country.

The group also said a total of 455 million condoms is the demand in the market annually, compared to 150 million that is being distributed by the government.

29th November 2022

