Lakes State expects governors' forum to adopt countrywide disarmament

Author: ElShiekh Chol | Published: 2 hours ago

Armed youth walk through Lekuangole, a village in South Sudan’s Pibor region. Photo: AFP

The government of Lakes State says it expects the 6th Governors’ Forum to adopt a general disarmament resolution to curtail sub-national violence in the country.

William Kwoji, the state’s Information Minister says the relative stability in Lakes state is temporary and has no guarantee because the civilians are still heavily armed.

“We are expecting general disarmament to be done in the country, so it can help us to achieve peace in the states,” Kwoji told Eye Radio from the state capital Rumbek on Tuesday.

“There are firearms in the hand of the communities across the country, and people continue getting more firearms, now they are fearing because of law lake state government put in place.”

He appealed to the national government to consider a well-coordinated strategy to remove guns from the hands of civilians across the country.

Minister Kwoji says there cannot be any lasting stability across the country without general disarmament.

“What happens if this firearm continues to be in their hands, so we are expecting general disarmament to be declared for the country.”

Lakes State is recovering from a previous wave of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and land issues.

The state governor, Riny Tueny Mabor has been praised for restoring law and order following his appointment by President Salva Kiir last year.

 

 

