20 lawmakers face death, arrest threats -documents CEPO

20 lawmakers at both national and state levels have received potential death or arrest threats, according to Community Empowerment for Progress Organization’s latest release.

CEPO said it has documented the threats from the period of January to March this year.

“The details of these 20 cases are as follows; 9 cases are against lawmakers at national and council of states levels. Out of the 9 cases, 3 are against female lawmakers -one female lawmaker at national level, and two female lawmakers at the council of states level.



“We have 11 cases for lawmakers at states level, “said CEPO’s executive director Edmond Yakani.

The threats, according to Yakani, are mostly against both male and female lawmakers, in the Equatoria and Bahr el Ghazal regions.

“70 percent of the 9 cases are for lawmakers that come from the regions of Equatoria and Bahr el Ghazal. They have received potential death threats or potential arrest.”

He said one of the MPs who gave consent to share his experience with the threat is Peter Lomude, the chairperson of constituency and development fund at the national parliament.

Hon. Lomude is a member of South Sudan Opposition Alliance, or SSOA.

Edmond Yakani went on to call for unrestricted civic and political space in the country.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter