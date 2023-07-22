22nd July 2023
Juba tasks Nairobi embassy to verify number plate of car used in raid

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 50 mins ago

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Deng Dau Deng. | Photo: MFA&IC/ File

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has tasked the Embassy in Nairobi to verify a car with South Sudan’s number plate that was allegedly used to raid ex-President Uhuru’s son’s house, the acting minister has said.

Kenyan media reported that police officers on Friday, July 21 raided the residence of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s eldest son Jomo Kenyatta in Karen, Nairobi County.

In a tweet, former President Uhuru Kenyatta disclosed that his son had urgently contacted him, reporting the arrival of Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers in Subarus with Sudanese number plates.

The officers had allegedly attempted to forcefully enter the premises. However, Uhuru advised his son to refrain from allowing them access.

Several Kenyan television stations have broadcast video footage of suspected Kenyan police in plain clothes with a car bearing a South Sudanese number plate – SSD 960V.

Reacting to the incident, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Deng Dau Deng says they have talked to South Sudan Embassy in Nairobi to verify the number plate.

The diplomate says the process will require the embassy to write to the traffic department in the Ministry of Interior to check on the number plate.

“We have talked to our embassy in Nairobi to pursue that or to find out whether this vehicle is a registered vehicle of SSD with a South Sudan number plate,” Deng Dau told Eye Radio.

“This will entail them writing back to our traffic department so that they can check,” he added.

“This is purely a matter that Kenyan police or Kenyan Department of criminal investigation will deal with it.”

The acting minister says South Sudan’s foreign policies do not interfere with the internal affairs of its neighbouring or any other countries.

“Our foreign policy does not interfere with the internal affairs of the neighbouring or another country,” said the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“I want you to underline that we must observe diplomatic norms that present the country to comment the official country.”

Another vehicle with a South Sudan number plate was allegedly used to arrest Kenya MP, Charles Njagua Kanyi aka Jaguar during the previous protest also resurfaced.

 

