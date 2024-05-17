Army to arrest individuals involved in Tambura conflict: Lul

The army spokesperson said orders have been given to arrest individuals and soldiers from both the SPLA-IO and SSPDF who were involved in the conflict in Tambura, Western Equatoria State.

Major General Lul Ruai Kong said the SSPDF commander on the ground has been directed to apprehend all perpetrators contributing to the insecurity.

Lul said the order will also detain those suspected of involvement in murder, rape, looting, and other crimes, including house burning.

General Ruai spoke during a press conference on the eve of the anniversary of May 16, the SPLA.

“On the steps being taken to restore peace and security in Tambura is that we gave clear orders to the commander to arrest all the culprits involved in causing in security.”

“Those ones have to be arrested from both sides the Azande and Balanda. The other important element is that there was a report of involvement of some elements from IO and SSPDF. They took part as individuals along tribal lines.”

Last month, fresh subnational conflict started in Tambura area, resulting in the death of dozens and displacement of thousands to churches and United Nations sites in the area.

