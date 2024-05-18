Kiir issues series of decrees removing, replacing Warrap state officials

President Salva Kiir issued series of republican decrees on Friday relieving officials in Warrap State, including ministers, a state advisor and two county commissioners.

In a decree aired on the state TV, SSBC, Kiir fired Francis Marial Abur, the state advisor on peace and security, replacing him with Peter Atem Yak.

Kiir also relieved state ministers including Alith Deng Cyer, the Minister of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs, Agok Ayar, the Minister of Youth Culture and Sports, Alek Garang Atem, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Thiik Lual Mayar,the Minister of Roads and Bridges and Acuil Malei Aliab, the Minister of General Education.

In a similar decree, Kiir appointed Solomon Bol Mabior, as the Minister of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs, Madok Bol Agany, as the Minister of Youth, Culture, and Sports, and Nybol Ater Marot as the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Madieu Thiep Madieu, the Minister of Roads and Bridges, Debora Awut Mayom Agok, the Minister of General Education and Instruction – all from the SPLM, and Opposition Political Parties’ Awut Alieu Anhiem, as the Minister of Finance and Investment.

Kiir also relieved Theresa Awien Dhal, the Deputy Chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Commission, Benjamin Anyar Math, the Chairperson of Relief and Rehabilitation Commission along with Elizabeth Kuol who was a member.

He appointed Deng Bak Noon Deng, as the Deputy Chairperson Anti-Corruption Commission, Elizabeth Akuol Ring, the Chairperson of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission, and Bona Mawan Yap, a Relief and Rehabilitation Commission member.

In another decree, Kiir fired Gogrial East County Commissioner Maluak Lueth Maluak and Andrea Anyok Malueth, of Tonj North County.

He replaced them with William Duchak Bol Duchak and Kiir Kuc Agony as the County Commissioners of Gogrial East and Tonj North Counties respectively.

