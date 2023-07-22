SSBF, PEAK enter into agreement to produce sportswear

South Sudan Basketball Federation has entered into an agreement on the production of sports attire with PEAK, one of the leading basketball sports brands in the world, according to the SSBF press unit.

The multi-year agreement aims to design and produce a significant amount of apparel for all National Teams including our newly formed junior teams coming in 2024.

The deal will also include official SSBF PEAK merchandise such as shoes to be sold locally in South Sudan as well as internationally online,

“I’m grateful that PEAK truly shares our vision on and off the basketball court to grow the game,

“This partnership is a significant milestone for South Sudan Basketball, and we appreciate the continued visibility of all the hard work invested by our players and staff, ” SSBF press cited the Federation’s President Luol Deng as saying.

Meanwhile, PEAK Chief Executive Officer, Xu ZhiHua expressed his excitement to team up with the current fastest-growing basketball nation on the globe saying “PEAK sees the love for basketball and the players’ fighting spirit from South Sudan National Basketball Team in this cooperation.”

He added that a forthcoming announcement will be shared when the official PEAK merchandise will be available for purchase.

