Businessman abandons Nimule house after recurrent robberies

A businessman has abandoned his house in the outskirt of the border town of Nimule, Eastern Equatoria State after repeated robberies.

James Erua who is in his late 30s was first attacked last Sunday at midnight by an unknown group of robbers.

The incident occurred in the Maringa area along the Nimule airstrip road. “In the first incident when they came, I was in the house sleeping. It was 12:00 AM when they started hitting the door,’ he said.



He told Eye Radio, the unified individuals he said were about eight in number cut through the house’s door and wall using hoes.

According to him, while they were dismantling his door, he asked who the individuals were and in response, the robbers called him to come out, but he declined and rang the police for help.

” When I asked who they are, they got a hoe from the kitchen and started cutting the door. So, when I bang a machete the scattered,

“When they were cutting the door, they heard me calling the police. When they heard a police motorcycle, they dispersed,” he added.

Erua added as the police approached the area on a police motorcycle, the robbers fled the scene.

However, on Tuesday, the same group came during a rainy day and broke into his house, stealing his property including 27,000 pounds, clothes, and batteries among others.

The victim said he has now shifted from the house for fear of his life.

“I’m no longer in the house, I moved out because I do not know what these people want from me, they may kill me,'” he said.

When contacted, one of the police officers who came to his rescue confirmed to Eye Radio the incident.

Saki Joseph who works in the Nimule Police Criminal Investigation Department said none of the robbers has been arrested.

“During that time, we went up to where the incident happened, and we found out that those people made destruction on the house,

“When we went there, we didn’t find anybody. But we called the guy inside and told him we are officers, and he understood us and came outside,” he said

According to Saki, the robbers also got into the house of an old woman where they removed clothes and threw them outside.

He said the police are investigating the incidents, but advised the robbed families to file a case.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Juba tasks Nairobi embassy to verify number plate of car used in raid Previous Post