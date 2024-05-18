US won’t commit financial resources to S. Sudan elections, says Envoy

The United States government will not commit its financial resources to support South Sudan December 2024 general elections, US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa has said.

Mike Hammer made the remarks during the launch of the high-level peace negotiation between the unity government and the none-signatory groups in Nairobi, Kenya.

The US envoy said that before South Sudan transitioned to democracy, Juba must uphold respect for human rights and be responsive to the needs of it citizens for sustainable peace in the country.

Mr. Hammer said despite the leaders making more promises, the 2018 peace agreement has not been implemented even after extending the process for another two years.

He urged South Sudan’s leaders to fulfill their responsibilities, and devote financial resources to supporting its electoral institutions and conduct free, fair, and credible elections, adding that the US will not commit financial assistance to support the electoral process in South Sudan.

“Absent of urgent action from the transition government will send the wrong message. We will not support any electoral process. For the election process to be credible, we must see the South Sudan government developing its resources to support electoral institutions they have established.”

The Envoy said the United States stands behind Kenya’s mediation efforts in the peace negotiation between the unity government and the none-signatory groups -something he believes represents an opportunity for the parties to cease war.

While thanking the Kenyan leadership for enabling the US participation in the process, he expressed his confidence in President Ruto’s mediation team’s support in managing the Nairobi peace talks.

“”We greatly appreciate being included in this mediation effort as observers and look forward to working with Kenya on another important regional peace-building effort.

“We share with partners in the region a set of fundamental priorities and values regarding South Sudan, first and foremost, peace.”

“We are confident that President Ruto and his mediating team can manage an inclusive process that can re-invigorate the peace agreement in support of South Sudan’s establishment of peace.”

However, the Ambassador said the region can be held accountable for the conflict, saying the people of South Sudan have been yearning to see their expectations are met.

