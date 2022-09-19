19th September 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Juba Silicone Valley office dismisses staff detention claims

Juba Silicone Valley office dismisses staff detention claims

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 hour ago

Justin Kato Anthony, the Silicone Valley Shares’ branch manager in Juba - Courtesy

Claims that Silicone Valley’s staff in Juba are being detained by National Security have been dismissed as baseless by the country representative.

Justin Kato Anthony’s statement comes after the Head of Business Department at the Silicone Valley Shares, John Brian – who is based in the US said South Sudan authorities locked up his Juba-based office and detained the staff.

Brian also claimed security personnel seized an unspecified amount of money from the office.

Clarifying the statement, Anthony, the Silicone Valley Shares’ branch manager in Juba said none of the staff was arrested.

But they were instead evacuated to a place of safety by national security.

This was when their clients stormed the office, demanding answers to the money they invested with the company.

This came after the online company suspended its website, denying the investors access to their accounts.

“Our employees are not detained or arrested by the national security or our funds have not been taken by national security,” said Kato.

“I personally called national security to rescue my staff, when the system went off, but the following day we opened the office. We have explained to the staff about the issue of the system and most of them understood it,

“Some people started the fighting and that is why I have to call on the government and the government to come to rescue the staff and the staff has not been detained.”

Last Wednesday, a video emerged online in which a crowd of investors stormed the purported Silicone Valley Shares office in Juba and quarreled with staff at the premises.

At the weekend, the national police spokesperson, Major General Daniel Justin advised the company’s aggrieved clients to file a court case, instead of complaining to the media.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan buys 3 acres of land at Djibouti port 1

South Sudan buys 3 acres of land at Djibouti port

Published Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Police to embattled investors: “Sue Silicone Valley” 2

Police to embattled investors: “Sue Silicone Valley”

Published Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Supermodel Amelia Sky dies in Juba 3

Supermodel Amelia Sky dies in Juba

Published Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Silicone Valley Shares: “Our staff detained, fund seized in Juba” 4

Silicone Valley Shares: “Our staff detained, fund seized in Juba”

Published 24 hours ago

First Boda-Boda convention begins in Juba Monday 5

First Boda-Boda convention begins in Juba Monday

Published Sunday, September 18, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Ex-minister turned activist wants inclusive roundtable on peace process

Published 1 hour ago

Juba Silicone Valley office dismisses staff detention claims

Published 1 hour ago

Substandard goods smuggled at night as border closed – Gov’t

Published 4 hours ago

Wau appeal court approves death sentence for Sudanese national

Published 5 hours ago

Haysom expresses concern over increase sub-national violence

Published 6 hours ago

One killed in suspected Misseriya attack in Abyei

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th September 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.