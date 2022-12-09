9th December 2022
Juba Commissioner accuses officials of appointing land-grabbing chiefs

Published: 1 hour ago

Charles Joseph Wani, the Commissioner of Juba County - courtesy

The Commissioner of Juba has accused some senior officials in the national government of unilaterally appointing local chiefs to the county.

Charles Joseph Wani says the chiefs are participating in illegal land demarcation in Juba County.

“We are shocked that, you find someone who is a senior official in the national government is appointing chiefs in Juba,” he said while speaking at Juba County Headquarters Thursday.

Commissioner Wani did not name the senior officials in question, but he says the appointment is unconstitutional and disorganized.

He also pointed out that the appointment of the chiefs is the core responsibility of commissioners, and not of the national government officials.

“This is contrary to our constitution because the appointment of the chiefs is the responsibility of the commissioner, nobody has right to appoint chiefs than commissioners, nobody from the national government to appoint chiefs.”

“Therefore, I want to say that this step from some senior officials from the nation is disorganized. Let’s leave this intervention of power, let’s leave the nation to do it or state or county to do their work according to the constitution.”

“Nobody can be a soldier and chief and if you want to be a soldier please be a soldier and if you want to be a chief please leave the military and be a chief so that we can help our president.”

Juba County, which also serves as the state and national capital – has been faced with land-related conflicts since 2012.

 

9th December 2022

