Kuel Aguer is freed over lack of evidence

A special court in Juba today dismissed the case against political detainee Kuel Aguer, and ordered for his immediate release, citing lack of evidence.

He was accused along with six others including activists Wani Michael, Jame David Kolok, Rajab Mohandis, Manasseh Mathiang, Daniel Makau and Abraham Awolich.

The activists and government critics were charged with subverting constitutional government, attempting to overthrow the government by unconstitutional means and causing disillusionment among security forces.

However, in a verdict passed on Friday, the court found the former governor of Northern Bahr el Ghazal not guilty of the alleged crimes.

The presiding Judge, Somaya Mohamed Saleh dismissed the case and ordered his immediate release.

“According to what was brought before this court, the court doesn’t find any act done by the accused amount to crime,” said Mohamed.

“And in accordance to role of the court which stipulated in the constitution of South Sudan to protect the freedom of expression.”

“We have decided the following dismissed the case against the Kuel Aguer due lack of evidence and order to be released immediately unless he is required in other case”.

Aguer was arrested on August 3rd, 2021 after he signed document linked the People’s Coalition for Civil Action.

But his co-accused fled the country and sought asylum in foreign countries.

Meanwhile, Latjor Kueth Jal the head of the prosecution panel says they will appeal against the court verdict.

“As a prosecution we present our evidence to the court and the court has the right to valuate this evidence and for the decision we have right to appeal with in 15 days from today.”

Reacting to the court verdict, the former political detainee Kuel Aguer expressed gratitude saying he never committed any crimes against the state.

“I would like to thank the judiciary of South Sudan for exercise the power of law and power of constitution I am sure I didn’t commit any crime against my country,’ Aguer said.

“The accusations labeled against me that I attempted a coup is false, and the intention was to keep me away from the public.”

He added: “It’s my right to talk and it is the duty of any citizen of South Sudan to raise his voice, according to article 46 of the constitution of South Sudan 2011.”

The special court also suspended the trial of the other suspects, saying it needed their physical presence in court.

