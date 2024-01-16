Juba City Council foot medical bill for woman victim of stray bullets

Juba City Council will meet the medical bill of a woman who was accidentally wounded by stray bullets in the shoot-out at Custom Market last week.

According to the Director of Munuki Block Council Timon Wani Marcelino, the 35-year-old lady, whose name was not disclosed was hit in the leg and her bumps as she passed through the market.

The woman has since been referred to a private hospital for specialised medical attention.

This was while the security apparatus tried to disperse protesting traders during a demolition exercise in recent weeks.

Wani did not disclose the medical bill but said the victim underwent surgery at a private hospital in Juba.

She is expected to undergo another surgery either on Tuesday and also on Wednesday.

“She was taken to Juba Teaching Hospital and after that, she was taken to Keer Care a private hospital so that they take care of her in a good way, the situation was stable only the leg needed to be operated,” said Director Wani.

“The first operation was done successfully and the second one will be done maybe today or tomorrow, the money we have given is not necessary for us to share,” he said.

Wani described the incident as a mistake saying the shooting was not ordered for.

“The shooting was not meant to affect the vendors; the shooting was even by mistake without any order,” Wani said.

“It happened to one of our ladies who was passing, she is not a vendor she was affected by that bullet the bullet was not meant for her nobody gave directives for this shooting which means it was by mistake,” he said.

“It affected her on her leg one bullet on her leg then the other one at the buttocks it occurred on the 10th or 11 there”.

