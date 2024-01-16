16th January 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   Juba City Council foot medical bill for woman victim of stray bullets

Juba City Council foot medical bill for woman victim of stray bullets

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 19 mins ago

Juba City Council's main office - courtesy

Juba City Council will meet the medical bill of a woman who was accidentally wounded by stray bullets in the shoot-out at Custom Market last week.

According to the Director of Munuki Block Council Timon Wani Marcelino, the 35-year-old lady, whose name was not disclosed was hit in the leg and her bumps as she passed through the market.

The woman has since been referred to a private hospital for specialised medical attention.

This was while the security apparatus tried to disperse protesting traders during a demolition exercise in recent weeks.

Wani did not disclose the medical bill but said the victim underwent surgery at a private hospital in Juba.

She is expected to undergo another surgery either on Tuesday and also on Wednesday.

“She was taken to Juba Teaching Hospital and after that, she was taken to Keer Care a private hospital so that they take care of her in a good way, the situation was stable only the leg needed to be operated,” said Director Wani.

“The first operation was done successfully and the second one will be done maybe today or tomorrow, the money we have given is not necessary for us to share,” he said.

Wani described the incident as a mistake saying the shooting was not ordered for.

“The shooting was not meant to affect the vendors; the shooting was even by mistake without any order,” Wani said.

“It happened to one of our ladies who was passing, she is not a vendor she was affected by that bullet the bullet was not meant for her nobody gave directives for this shooting which means it was by mistake,” he said.

“It affected her on her leg one bullet on her leg then the other one at the buttocks it occurred on the 10th or 11 there”.

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
What Gatdor Gai, exceptional South Sudanese in 2023 KCSE results dreams of 1

What Gatdor Gai, exceptional South Sudanese in 2023 KCSE results dreams of

Published Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Several S. Sudanese students shine 2023 KCSE Exams 2

Several S. Sudanese students shine 2023 KCSE Exams

Published Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Gov’t launches 35 km road construction in Juba worth $35M 3

Gov’t launches 35 km road construction in Juba worth $35M

Published Wednesday, January 10, 2024

South Sudan, Uganda to end trade in substandard goods 4

South Sudan, Uganda to end trade in substandard goods

Published Sunday, January 14, 2024

Church laments eviction, seeks Kiir’s help to reclaim land 5

Church laments eviction, seeks Kiir’s help to reclaim land

Published Friday, January 12, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Juba City Council foot medical bill for woman victim of stray bullets

Published 19 mins ago

BoSS to triple foreign exchange auctions next week

Published 2 hours ago

Calm returns to Ayod County after tension between army, spiritual leader

Published 3 hours ago

Prisoners at crowded Juba prison die of suffocation, says official

Published 3 hours ago

UN aircraft lands safely at Juba airport after bird strike

Published 20 hours ago

Nunu urges peace parties to hold consensus meeting on election

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th January 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!