8th April 2024
Jonglei, Pibor sign deal to end inter-communal violence

Authors: Michael Daniel | Nyathong William | Published: 35 mins ago

Map of Jonglei State and Pibor Administrative Area. (Credit: Wikipedia).

A peace conference between Jonglei State and Pibor Administrative area has concluded with an agreement to end the vicious conflict in the restive regions.

The three-day conference held in Akobo from Friday to Sunday brought together 44 participants including county commissioners, chiefs, youth and women representatives from the two communities.

Organized by Peace Canal, a national non-governmental organization, focused on the recurrent incidents of cattle raiding, child abductions, and ambushes on commercial or humanitarian trucks.

James Nyikcho, the Chairperson of Peace Commission in Pibor, told Eye Radio the two communities signed an agreement to stop the violence plaguing border areas.

“This peace conference was conducted is to stop fighting, where youth from Greater Pibor and Jonglei are involved in criminal activities, child abduction, killing of people structuration of the properties and raiding of cattle,” he said.

“The peace conference started in 2021, and the two communities signed an agreement to stop the war that has been happening between Twic East.”

Meanwhile, Akobo County Commissioner in Jonglei State, Puok Nyang, said the next dialogue will be held in Pibor next week.

“We discussed the issues of cattle raiding, child and women abduction also random killing, part a resolution has been passed and it has been achieved.”

“The workshop has been started and it has taken three days dialogue, we are going to have next ICGS next week in Pibor.”

He said the conference brought together grassroots stakeholders including youth, women groups, head-chiefs and government officials.

 

 

 

