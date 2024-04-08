4 killed, Rumamer commissioner wounded in Agok shootout

Rumamer County commissioner in Abyei Administrative Area was wounded and four security personnel including three bodyguards were killed on Sunday in what a government minister termed an assassination attempt on the officials.

Abyei Acting Information Minister Nyinkwany Aguer Bol, said soldiers from the South Sudan People’s Defense Force (SSPDF) opened fire on Commissioner Ayuel Kiir and the Minister of Local Government Abionyweng Majith, who were seated at the time.

“The attempted assassination left three dead from the official’s protection guards including the chief administrator’s guard and five wounded including Rumamer commissioner,” he said in a press statement.

Aguer, who is also the minister of health in Abyei, said Commissioner Kiir is currently being treated for bullet wounds at Abyei hospital.

He further said the armed men have looted the luggage and vehicles of the government officials including the vehicle of Abyei Community Police Protection and occupied the administration premises in Agok.

According to him, the attack on government officials is “a clear indication and of a plan from elements of SSPDF that they don’t want the presence of Abyei Civil administration in Agok.”

Mr. Aguer said he condemns the violence in the strongest term possible, called for withdrawal of the force and an investigation from SSPDF leadership to hold the culprits accountable.

“We call upon our people to be calm as the situation is under control. The administration extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a quick recovery to Rumamer commissioner.”

When contacted, SSPDF spokesperson confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind the violence between security guards of the Abyei officials and government troops is not clear.

Major General Lul Ruai Koang said one soldier has been killed during an exchange of gunfire between his security personnel and the national army in the Agok area.

Lul assured the public that the Chief of the Défense Force would form a committee to visit the ground and investigate the incident.

“On 7th April 2024, at around 9:30, there was a convoy carrying officials from Abyei Admirative Area, including minister for local government as well as the commission for Rumamer County Honorable Ayuel Kiir,” Lul narrated.

“The commissioner was going to his area and stopped at our base at Agok or Anet. They were received by the local area commander the two officials the sad under a tree and the local forces that were accompanying them disagreed with our forces.”

“We do not know what had happened, the security forces that were accompanying the officials defied our security forces and as a result, they exchange fire leading to one SSPDF getting killed and in the process the commissioner was shot and wounded in a crossfire.”

General Lul said Commissioner Ayuel Kiir was wounded by a stray bullet and not intentionally shot.

He added that the SSPDF force currently stationed in Agok is neutral security unit sent there last week to provide security at the disputed area.

“The force that was involved in fighting yesterday in Agok area of Anet area is a neutral force that was sent over a week ago. It is a force that reflects the diversity of the people of South Sudan.”

“It was sent there to create a buffer zone between the two areas that these are ended while the community is looking for a peaceful solution to this problem that has been going on for some time now.”

