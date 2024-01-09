Jonglei official gags unapproved public announcements

Jonglei Information Ministry has directed the government and non-governmental institutions to obtain approval before making a public announcement through radio, a decision a civil society activist has denounced.

The circular dated 8, January 2024, was issued by Mhamad Chuol Peter, the Director General of the state Ministry of Information and Communication.

“This serves to inform all the state government institutions, NGOs, Private sectors, and individuals in Bor town that all public announcements (through microphone or radio) have to be firstly directed to the Ministry of Information and Communication.”

“You are kindly requested to bring your announcement to the State Ministry of Information and Communication’s Information Department for documentation and approval before announcing it.”

Reacting to the order, Bol Deng Bol who doubles as the Executive Director of INTREPID South Sudan (ISS) and Chairperson, of Jonglei Civil Society Network (JCSN) describes the move as “a blatant censorship to the media fraternity, undermining their freedom and independence.

They also said, “This initiative is likely to be used to suppress voices of the civil society and youth activists including Political oppositions.”

Mr. Deng urges the Ministry to stop coercive engagements with the media, NGOs, and the public, and seek what he terms ‘progressive initiatives” to develop the Media in the State and to work closely with the media authority to regulate the Media.

“We are urging the Minister to reconsider the essence of this circular,” he said.

Last year, the state Ministry of Information issued a similar order directing FMs in Bor town to first seek approval for content before being aired.

