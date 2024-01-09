9th January 2024
Warrap to firing-squad murderers as govt approves death penalty

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

Judge's gavel in courtroom - (Photo: Courtesy).

Authorities in Warrap State have recommended for speedy trial of criminal cases involving communal and territorial land disputes to prevent revenge killings.

“Cattle raiders and thieves shall be apprehended, tried, and sentenced by the court of law, and the murdered cases shall be given speed trials to avoid revenge killing.

“Capital punishment by firing squad is hereby affirmed subject to due process of trial, conviction, and death sentence. The victim shall be compensated according to Wang Alel’s customary law,” the resolution partly reads.

This comes as the state government introduced the death penalty by firing a squad of suspects found guilty of committing murder.

About 500 citizens reportedly reviewed a document known as the ‘Green Book” for effective governance of the communities.

On the 4th of January, the Council of Ministers in Warrape state passed the Conflict Resolution and Sustainable Development bill.

According to the document which comprises 15 pages, seen by Eye Radio, the citizens recommended that the chief justice dispatch judges and establish special courts in all counties of Warrap state to speed up the trial of criminal cases involving communal and territorial land disputes.

They also recommended that the national government and the Council of States settle demarcated internal boundaries and carry out disarmament in the area.

Furthermore, it demanded that cattle raiders and thieves be apprehended, tried, and sentenced by a court of law and that murdered cases must be given speedy trial to avoid revenge killing.

To avoid incitement, it recommended that security apparatus monitor phone calls and identify the people instigating violence and supplying arms to the communities.

Others include recruitment and training of strong police and deploying them in all the Payams to help the administration.

