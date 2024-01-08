NEC deputy calls for non-interference from political parties

The Deputy Chairperson of the National Elections Commission is appealing to the political parties not to interfere in the work of the institution as it starts preparing the country for the 2024 polls.

Gabriel Gatluak says the hope of South Sudanese lies in the Electoral institution and the independence of the body starts with the appointed members.

This was while he called on the appointees to see themselves as members of the commission and not representatives of the parties that nominated them.

“For this commission to meet the aspirations of the people of South Sudan, it has to be independent and for it to be independent it starts with us as the newly appointed members of the commission. We have to see ourselves as members of the commission, not representing the political parties.

‘We have been appointed through the parties but we do not represent them, but we are here to work for the people of South Sudan to work through the constitution, the elections act, and the regulations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gatluak appealed to the political parties not to interfere with the independence of the electoral body.

“The second appeal is to the political parties, though you nominated us we appealed to you not to interfere in our work, allow us to do our work, and let the people be our judge.”

