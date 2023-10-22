Jonglei: 3 arrested in connection with deadly clashes at fishing ground

Police in Jonglei say three people were arrested on Saturday in connection with the killing of three people including a wrestler during communal fighting at a fishing ground.

On October 15, 2023, fighting erupted between the youth of Ayual community of Twic East County and those of the Hol community from Duk County.

Police said the incident occurred after one section of the conflict collected and burned finishing nets due to allegations that the nets are not ecofriendly.

This triggered a gun battle that resulted in the death of three people and the wounding of three others from one.

One of the deceases is reportedly legendary wrestler named Deng Dau, better known as Deng Moradong.

Jonglei Police Commissioner Major General Elia Costa said two people and a chief were arrested yesterday at the same fishing ground where the fighting erupted last week.

“We sent our force to the place two days back and yesterday they managed to arrest two suspects plus one chief, so they brought them, and they are now in Police Custody for investigation,” Costa said.

The police official said four other culprits are still on the run and will soon be apprehended.

Following the violence, Jonglei State Deputy Governor Jacob Akech vowed to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Yei commissioner complains about high food prices Previous Post