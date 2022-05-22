22nd May 2022
Medical doctor killed in cold blood in Nimule

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago

Doctor Partrict Kumunu Wani slain using knife according to police.

A veteran medical doctor was killed in the outskirts of Nimule town on Thursday evening, Nimule Police confirm.

He is a medical doctor by the name Patrick Kumunu Wani, who was deployed there in Mugali as a medical officer. During this crisis, he moved together with the IDPs and he lived with the IDPs in the church compound”, Nimule Police Inspector, Major David Kasimiro said.

75-year-old Patrick Kumunu Wani was found in a pool of his blood at sunset, in what police presume as a targeted killing.

Major Kasimiro said the deceased Kumunu had left the brother’s house Friday when he was killed by unidentified persons.

“On [Thursday], he left the compound to take his radio for repair. When he was coming back, he went to a military barracks to his brother’s house and stayed there until 5:30 PM.”

“His brother told him, please don’t go, you sleep here and tomorrow you will go. He said no, I will go, there is no problem because everybody knows me.”

Dr. Kumunu did not hid to the brother’s advice, to spend the night with him given the precarious security situation in area

“The he left and before he reached the compound, he met some people and he was slaughtered by those people. And we got the information at 6:30 PM.”

“I sent the police and we got that he was the doctor, and the police have been searching for these people, but up to now, we did not arrest anybody.”

The circumstances surrounding his killing are not clear, and no one has been arrested.

The incident happened a week after a high-level delegation of security officials visited the area to quell ethnic tension.

Kasimiro said there is fear outside of Nimule town and advises people against moving at night.

