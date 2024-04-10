Ibba County gets new bridge, ending months of transport barriers

Locals in Ibba County in Western Equatoria State are now connected to the state capital, Yambio and Juba as the construction of a new lifeline bridge replacing the old one which was swept away by river flooding in October last year has been inaugurated.

The collapse of Kuyango bridge last year by heavy rain cut off movement between the area, Yambio, Maridi and the national capital, Juba.

“Last year the bridge on Ibba road broke down, and the state government wrote to him (National Minister of Roads and Bridges ,Simon Mijak Mijok) and the minister responded positively and the bridge was constructed.

This hindered local farmers from transporting their produce by roads, and seriously ill persons from accessing the national referral hospital in Juba.

“This bridge is going to be very useful to the community of Western Equatoria in bringing goods fromJuba.

Also when they are sick and are refereed to Juba Teaching Hospital, they use will this road to travel andour farmers can take their produce to Juba.



Speaking to Eye Radio Tuesday morning, Western Equatoria State Minister of Roads and Bridges said, the newly constructed bridge will be useful to the state and the locals.

Anna Tuna Anna added that the national Minister OF Roads and Bridges, Simon Mijok Mijak will also asses the road networks in the state.

“He will tour the roads within Western Equatoria, the trank roads, and also the urban roads within the state headquarters to see for himself on how he can help the people of Western Equatoria State to rehabilitate these roads.”