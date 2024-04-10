10th April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News | States   |   Ibba County gets new bridge, ending months of transport barriers

Ibba County gets new bridge, ending months of transport barriers

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 9 mins ago

Roads, Bridges Minister Simon Mijak Mijok inaugurates Kuyango Brideg in Ibba County,WES|Photo-Courtesy

Locals in Ibba County in Western Equatoria State are now connected to the state capital, Yambio and Juba as the construction of a new lifeline bridge replacing the old one which was swept away by river flooding in October last year has been inaugurated.

The collapse of Kuyango bridge last year by heavy rain cut off movement between the area, Yambio, Maridi and the national capital, Juba.

“Last year the bridge on Ibba road broke down, and the state government wrote to him (National Minister of Roads and Bridges ,Simon Mijak Mijok) and the minister responded positively and the bridge was constructed.

This hindered local farmers from transporting their produce by roads, and seriously ill persons from accessing the national referral hospital in Juba.

“This bridge is going to be very useful to the community of Western Equatoria in bringing goods fromJuba.

Also when they are sick and are refereed to Juba Teaching Hospital, they use will this road to travel andour farmers can take their produce to Juba.

Speaking to Eye Radio Tuesday morning, Western Equatoria State Minister of Roads and Bridges said, the newly constructed bridge will be useful to the state and the locals.

Anna Tuna Anna added that the national Minister OF Roads and Bridges, Simon Mijok Mijak will also asses the road networks in the state.

“He will tour the roads within Western Equatoria, the trank roads, and also the urban roads within the state headquarters to see for himself on how he can help the people of Western Equatoria State to rehabilitate these roads.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
CAF delegation in South Sudan to inspect Juba Stadium 1

CAF delegation in South Sudan to inspect Juba Stadium

Published Thursday, April 4, 2024

Ethiopia to charge South Sudanese students $150 for residence permit 2

Ethiopia to charge South Sudanese students $150 for residence permit

Published Monday, April 8, 2024

Kiir integrates Agwelek leader Olony, his senior officers into SSPDF 3

Kiir integrates Agwelek leader Olony, his senior officers into SSPDF

Published Saturday, April 6, 2024

VP Igga denies involvement in Kalisto’s arbitrary detention 4

VP Igga denies involvement in Kalisto’s arbitrary detention

Published Friday, April 5, 2024

Amnesty International calls for transitional justice in South Sudan 5

Amnesty International calls for transitional justice in South Sudan

Published Thursday, April 4, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Ibba County gets new bridge, ending months of transport barriers

Published 9 mins ago

EAC integration requires free movement of goods and people – Hon. Ann

Published 26 mins ago

Suspected Yambio teen wanted for series of thefts arrested

Published 1 hour ago

Dozen of agric students graduate from Nzara training center

Published 1 hour ago

Sarah Ajith, former Chairlady of Women’s Union passes away

Published 2 hours ago

Govt urged to restore peace in Morobo County to encourage refugees return

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!