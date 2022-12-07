7th December 2022
“I can’t stop those fighting in Upper Nile”, says President Kiir

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 12 mins ago

President Salva kiir during the SPLM National Liberation Council, Tuesday/ courtesy photo

President Salva Kiir said at the closing of the convention of the SPLM National Liberation Council on Tuesday he cannot stop the war in the Upper Nile region.

It’s not clear why the head of the state made the remarks, but he said there was fighting going on in the Eastern Nuer area and the Chollo Kingdom in the Upper Nile state.

According to Kiir, those fighting “are our brothers” and called on all the leaders to stop the war to bring peace to the people.

“There is war in Eastern Nuer in Jakow and there is war in the Chollo Kingdom. Who are those fighting there, they are our brothers and sisters and I cannot stop them. Using a sustainable peace in our country is what I will use,’ Kiir said.

The chairperson of the SPLM vowed that his leadership will not take the country back to war and revenge on those who are causing the problems.

His remarks came a day after the Upper Nile state government said it was helpless to stop the violence in the restive region.

