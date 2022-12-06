UN Peacebuilding Commission visits South Sudan

A delegation of the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission on Tuesday arrived in Juba to meet with senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, UN Agencies, and civil society organizations. ￼

The UN peacebuilding delegation to South Sudan is headed by the Chairperson of the Commission, Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith (Permanent Representative of Bangladesh).

In a statement sent to the Eye Radio newsroom, the visit marks the commission’s new engagement and the beginning of sustained collaboration on peacebuilding.

The chair of the PBC will be joined by the two Vice-Chairs of the PBC, Joan Cedano (Deputy Permanent Representative of Dominican Republic) and Osama Abdelkhalek (Permanent Representative of Egypt) and Peace building Support Office (PBSO) Assistant Secretary General Ms. Elizabeth Spehar.

The three-day visit (6-9 December,) is a follow-up to the PBC stakeholder meeting on South Sudan on 26 October 2022.

During the visit, the PBC delegation will meet with senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, UN Agencies, and civil society organizations.

The PBC will also visit Peacebuilding Fund (PBF) funded project in Wau in Western Bahr el Ghazal State.

In the aftermath of the extension of the transitional period, the visit presents an opportunity to discuss support on strengthening national and local institutions, developing capacities to deliver basic services, public financial management, constitutional review and electoral process.

The Peace building Commission (PBC) is an intergovernmental advisory body that supports peace efforts in conflict-affected countries and is a key addition to the capacity of the International Community in the broad peace agenda.

The PBC is composed of Member States, elected from the General Assembly, the Security Council, and the Economic and Social Council.

The Peacebuilding Fund (PBF) is a key partner of the PBC and provides financial and technical support for the implementation of the peace agreement, access to justice, youth and women empowerment, land, property and housing and climate action.

