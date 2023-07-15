15th July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Celebrity | News   |   “I am back”: T Manager recovers hacked Facebook page

“I am back”: T Manager recovers hacked Facebook page

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 31 mins ago

Singer T - Manager holding one of his Awards after interview with Eye Radio on Thursday, 23nd February 2023. (Photo: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio).

Singer T Manager has successfully recovered his Facebook page with more than 100,000 followers, months after it was taken over by hackers in a series of cyber security breaches targeting celebrities and institutions.

The singer’s Facebook page fell prey to cyber criminals in April 2023, after they allegedly hacked one of the admin’s accounts.

He was then forced to create another Facebook account that he named T Manager Rabunaboy, which has so far gained 30,000 followers.

However, the Rabuna hitmaker posted “I am back!!” on the newly recovered page early on Saturday.

T Manager said he recovered the page with the help of SafetyComm South Sudan, an online safety organization in Juba.

“First, I want to thank everyone for your support as I tried to recover my page. I want to thank all those who worked hard to get my page back. Big shout out to SafetyComm South Sudan for making this happen,” he said.

The budding singer then said he will be live on the page on Sunday, July 16.

In recent months, influential social media pages have been lost to hackers – setting an unprecedented trend of cyberattacks.

The hacking spree situation has left celebrities, organizations and government institutions without thousands of their followers and damaged critical records.

Singers and celebrities like Slate Nation, T Manager and Chris Nevi among others previously decried cyberattacks – some have regained access while others resort to starting from scratch.

Institutional Facebook platforms like South Sudan Football Association and Save the Children South Sudan were also infiltrated and the wave of hackings does not stop.

In the latest security breach targeting Save the Children South Sudan Facebook page, hackers have taken control of the platform – changing its profile photo and cover photo and posting nude pictures at will.

Online safety precaution

“Be cautious of messages that claim to be from social media platforms and ask for your login information. Always check the sender’s email address and verify the request,” advises Safety Comm South Sudan – an online safety group.

Safety Comm also says you should be vigilant against suspicious links and messages shared through your inbox and on other sites including emails.

Other safety precautions are creating strong passwords for all your social media accounts and enabling two-factor authentication for extra security.

Popular Stories
Pope Francis promotes Archbishop Stephen Ameyu to Cardinal 1

Pope Francis promotes Archbishop Stephen Ameyu to Cardinal

Published Sunday, July 9, 2023

EES leads as private schools shine in 2022 Sec Exams 2

EES leads as private schools shine in 2022 Sec Exams

Published Thursday, July 13, 2023

Juba marks another muted Independence Day but revelers can’t take it anymore 3

Juba marks another muted Independence Day but revelers can’t take it anymore

Published Monday, July 10, 2023

Govt to address situation of South Sudanese stuck in Malaysia 4

Govt to address situation of South Sudanese stuck in Malaysia

Published Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Anti-tribalism network launched in Juba 5

Anti-tribalism network launched in Juba

Published Sunday, July 9, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Footballer Benjamin Mendy breaks down as acquitted of sex offences

Published 5 mins ago

“I am back”: T Manager recovers hacked Facebook page

Published 31 mins ago

Aweil police ban teenagers from partying

Published 15 hours ago

National NGO launches paralegal training at Juba prison

Published 15 hours ago

The story of two female mechanics breaking gender barriers

Published 16 hours ago

Kiir returns from regional summit in Cairo

Published 17 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!