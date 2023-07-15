“I am back”: T Manager recovers hacked Facebook page

Singer T Manager has successfully recovered his Facebook page with more than 100,000 followers, months after it was taken over by hackers in a series of cyber security breaches targeting celebrities and institutions.

The singer’s Facebook page fell prey to cyber criminals in April 2023, after they allegedly hacked one of the admin’s accounts.

He was then forced to create another Facebook account that he named T Manager Rabunaboy, which has so far gained 30,000 followers.

However, the Rabuna hitmaker posted “I am back!!” on the newly recovered page early on Saturday.

T Manager said he recovered the page with the help of SafetyComm South Sudan, an online safety organization in Juba.

“First, I want to thank everyone for your support as I tried to recover my page. I want to thank all those who worked hard to get my page back. Big shout out to SafetyComm South Sudan for making this happen,” he said.

The budding singer then said he will be live on the page on Sunday, July 16.

In recent months, influential social media pages have been lost to hackers – setting an unprecedented trend of cyberattacks.

The hacking spree situation has left celebrities, organizations and government institutions without thousands of their followers and damaged critical records.

Singers and celebrities like Slate Nation, T Manager and Chris Nevi among others previously decried cyberattacks – some have regained access while others resort to starting from scratch.

Institutional Facebook platforms like South Sudan Football Association and Save the Children South Sudan were also infiltrated and the wave of hackings does not stop.

In the latest security breach targeting Save the Children South Sudan Facebook page, hackers have taken control of the platform – changing its profile photo and cover photo and posting nude pictures at will.

Online safety precaution

“Be cautious of messages that claim to be from social media platforms and ask for your login information. Always check the sender’s email address and verify the request,” advises Safety Comm South Sudan – an online safety group.

Safety Comm also says you should be vigilant against suspicious links and messages shared through your inbox and on other sites including emails.

Other safety precautions are creating strong passwords for all your social media accounts and enabling two-factor authentication for extra security.