Aweil police ban teenagers from partying

Northern Bahr el Ghazal State Police has banned teenagers from attending parties in Aweil town and further warned hotel owners against allowing minors to attend parties inside their premises.

This comes after a high court in the state capital tried and sentenced over 40 juveniles involved in a violent altercation on Wednesday this week.

The convicts were among 143 teenagers including 62 females who were arrested for fighting in a hotel and storming the state hospital in an incident that left 11 people injured.

The brawl started when a gang group commonly known as niggers was attacked by another group as they were partying in one of the hotels.

The same assailants later followed the injured opponents beating up nurses including patients, according to the state police.

Four nurses, three police officers, and a national security officer were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, a high court in Aweil sentenced 43 of the young men and girls aged 16 and above, to three months imprisonment. It also fined each 30,000 pounds.

Meanwhile, the state government on Thursday also ordered the hotel owners not to allow teenagers to party at their premises.

It warned violators against punitive measures including closing their hotels.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Friday, Captain Guot Guot Akol, the Police Spokesperson in Northern Bahr El Ghazal State confirmed the order.

“The state government decided to ban all illegal activities including their parties, birthday parties,” Akol said.

“Any other gathering that are planned in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, all hotel managers were given a written order not to allow any teenager to conduct any activity in their respective hotels.”

“Failure to do so, the hotel will face very severe consequences and that also will lead to the closure of the hotel. Those are directives of the state government, and they are valid.”

