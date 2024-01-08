How Renk farmers flourish under CMD funding

The Christian Mission for Development (CMD) is empowering small-medium scale farmers in Renk County of Upper Nile State to increase production of agriculture-based livelihoods.

The charity organization said it acknowledges that 40% of Renk County’s population depends on farming as per FAO 2019 report. It also believes building resilient farming will not only ensure that the county is food secure but also safeguard lives and livelihoods of the population.

Resilient Agriculture and Livelihood Project (RALP) implemented by CMD in Renk County (October 2022 – November 2023) aimed at Strengthening capacity of farmers and their organizations.

This is to improve household food production and productivity and building the natural resource and adaptive capacity to disasters and shocks for improved food and nutrition security in Renk County, Upper Nile State, South Sudan.

CMD strengthened a number of agricultural entrepreneurs including crop producer farmers who cultivate for home consumption and selling.

21 farmers’ group comprising of 30 members each were formed, formally registered as farmers’ groups and cooperatives and supported with farm inputs, trainings and technology transfers.

Sabeel Ang’ok, the Acting Director of Agriculture in Renk County stated that the commonly planted crops in Renk is sorghum, groundnut and sesame followed by cowpeas and maize.

The farmers were trained on land preparation, correct timing of planting, row planting and adequate spacing within rows, integrated pest and disease management, post-harvest handling and value addition.

According to a survey conducted by CMD between August – November 2023, inadequate technologies and farm machineries like mechanized planters, combined harvesters with threshers and shellers, high input prices, pests and diseases, lack of good post-harvest infrastructures, marketing and underdeveloped value addition were reported to be the major constraints to optimized productivity among the crop producer farming groups and cooperatives.

“Cooperative/group approach as designed by RALP project will go a long way in increasing income of the farmers by increasing their bargaining power in input acquisition through the economies of scale and improved market access and pricing of their produce,” said Elizabeth Otunga, CMD FSL Manager.

“Through the farmers’ groupings, the farmers have already benefiited from input support such as seeds, groundnut shellers and construction of rural grain aggregation centers,” she added.

She further stated that the farmers’ group will benefit from forward linkages fostered through marketing of their produce of both humanitarian and development actors citing a joint mission by FAO-WFP and CMD in Renk county where WFP allocated some 600 metric tonnage of sorghum to be purchased from the RALP farmers’ groups and cooperatives.

“Increasing marketing channels through value addition like paste making, milling, oil extraction is one of the areas that is unexploited by the farmers due to lack of infrastructures. Women in Renk county produce huge volumes of groundnuts sold as whole grains which could fetch more money if value addition is done”, said further Elizabeth.

Ador Deng Ayuel is a 38-year-old small holder farmer in Gerbana Boma of Gerger Payam in Renk County.

Ador and other farmers in the area do thorough weed cleaning twice each season, which has enabled them to have a good yield this season. The mother of four said farming has enabled her pay medical bill when her children are unwell or requires school-related expenses.

“As women in Gerbana, we have cultivated a lot of groundnuts this season, as you can see. What we mainly do during the rainy season, after planting, is clean the weeds twice,” Ador said.

“With the support from the extension workers, they mainly advise us to store our produce in a proper facility, especially after harvesting. For example, this season, I have gathered between 10 to 20 bags of groundnuts.”

“If your child is not feeling well or needs to go to school, you can sell one. Similarly, if you are feeling sick, you can sell them to get medication,” she added.

Meanwhile, Atong Ajal Atong, the Chief of Gerbana Boma and part of Gerbana Seed Producer Farmer, states that the area is fertile for any type of crops but mentions that farmers lack support to expand their farming.

“Gerbana is a vast land the people here are cultivating and if we go now, we will find women in the farm and if they are supported, the production will increase,” he said.

The 65-year-old chief has 120 hectares of sorghum planted this season saying that is not enough.

“If I find assistance, I will increase my 60 hectares but there is no help from the government we are just doing this by our own apart from the seeds which was given to us though not enough.”

“If there is any assistance at least by June especially seeds, tools and financial support, I will be able to hire a tractor and produce more sorghum,” Chief Atong stated.

Padiet Anyok is another farmer in Buobdit Boma of Chemmedi payam, Renk County, who has benefited from the extension services provided by the Christian Mission for Development.

The 64-year-old also serves as the Deputy Chairperson of the Buobdit Farmers Group said they have engaged mainly in groundnut cultivation this season. While sharing his experience with Eye Radio, the father of ten says the seeds are planted in pairs citing only two seeds germinate.

“We cultivate groundnuts in Buobdit. We cultivate groundnuts, and for the seeds, they have to be planted two in a line, not three or four, because it is two that germinates. If people want to learn, they have to come and see. CMD is also contructing a grain store for us members of Buobdit farmers group which we will be able to store our grains in,” he said.

“In the farming season, there are challenges because as a farmer, you need money to help yourself, to buy food and tea because you spend the whole day in the farming land.”

Atong went on to say the adverse effects of locusts on production has affected the yield in the area this year.

