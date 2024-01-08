South Sudan consumes counterfeit drugs banned across Africa – pharmacist

A foreign pharmacist based in Juba has revealed that drugs that have been banned in the Sub-Saharan Africa are found in South Sudan.

Michael Berhane, a pharmacist at Star Pharmaceuticals Company disclosed the situation after the Ministry of Health appealed for intervention from the private sector to help fill the gap in controlling and preventing the spread of malaria in the country.

According to the health ministry, the malaria program receives only 1% from the 2023/2024 fiscal year budget and 15% from partners, making it difficult to prevent and control the spread of the mosquito-borne infectious disease.

The health institution added that it needs up to 247,583,404 million US dollars to fill the funding gap to ensure effective implementation of the Malaria Strategic plan 2020-2025.

In his remarks, Michael Berhane said, there was a need for the country to import effective malaria treatment drugs and other related supplies.

According to him, the pharmaceutical market in South Sudan is full of substandard drugs – some of which have been banned in Sub Sahara Africa especially Sudan, Ethiopia and Kenya.

“When I came here, I really challenged myself with the best medication, the market of South Sudan is full of fake substandard products,” he said.

“I am speaking confidently drugs which are banned in Sub Sahara Africa, in Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, you will find it here.”

He spoke to Eye Radio in an inclusive interview during an advocacy event in December 2023, with the aim to encourage the private sector to invest in malaria prevention.

“The thing is the national regulatory level of most African countries are not according to GBT tool (Global Benchmark). Out of 54 countries, only four have their maturity level reached like level three. 50 countries, from Africa or almost 50 countries, they are unable to give their population high quality standard product.”

Star Pharmaceuticals Company is one of the leading Pharmaceutical Company in South Sudan dealing in the importation and distribution of medical supplies.

Mr. Berhane made the remarks on December 20th, 2023, during an event organized by the Ministry of Health and supported by UNICEF, to engage with the private sectors to sensitize them on the need to invest in malaria prevention and response.

The one-day advocacy meeting with private sectors brought together the telecommunication companies, media houses, pharmaceutical companies, civil societies, oil companies, banks as well as key traders in the country.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



How Renk farmers flourish under CMD funding Previous Post